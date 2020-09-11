Silver Alert issued for missing Mooresville man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old man in Mooresville.
George Henry Thompson is listed as endangered and he is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
He was last seen early this morning on Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville.
Thompson is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and may be in a white 2011 Dodge Ram truck with North Carolina license tag PHJ4647
Anyone with information should contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.