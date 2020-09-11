Silver Alert issued for missing Mooresville man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old man in Mooresville.

George Henry Thompson is listed as endangered and he is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen early this morning on Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville.

Thompson is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and may be in a white 2011 Dodge Ram truck with North Carolina license tag PHJ4647

Anyone with information should contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.