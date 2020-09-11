 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert issued for missing Mooresville man
0 comments
breaking top story

Silver Alert issued for missing Mooresville man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
thompson.jpg

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old man in Mooresville.

George Henry Thompson is listed as endangered and he is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen early this morning on Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville.

Thompson is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and may be in a white 2011 Dodge Ram truck with North Carolina license tag PHJ4647

Anyone with information should contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert