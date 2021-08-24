 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for a missing Iredell County man
Silver Alert issued for a missing Iredell County man

An example of the a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis that Turner was driving, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

This is an example of the 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis that Turner was driving.

 Photo used with permission

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Travis Shane Turner

According to the ICSO, Turner has a health condition and a Silver Alert has been issued in this case. He is a 45-year-old, white male, is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Turner was last seen by his family members Sunday driving away from his residence in eastern Iredell County at approximately 1 p.m.

Turner was wearing a blue tank top and black shorts and was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with North Carolina registration plate, EKX-6455.

If you have any information on where Turner can be found, call 911 or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.

Travis Shane Turner

Travis Shane Turner

