Silver Alert issued for a missing Iredell County man

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Travis Shane Turner
According to the ICSO, Turner has a health condition and a Silver Alert has been issued in this case. He is a 45-year-old, white male, is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 200 pounds.
Turner was last seen by his family members Sunday driving away from his residence in eastern Iredell County at approximately 1 p.m.
Turner was wearing a blue tank top and black shorts and was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with North Carolina registration plate, EKX-6455.
If you have any information on where Turner can be found, call 911 or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.
Ben Gibson
Reporter
