Silver Alert issued for a missing Iredell County man

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Travis Shane Turner

According to the ICSO, Turner has a health condition and a Silver Alert has been issued in this case. He is a 45-year-old, white male, is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Turner was last seen by his family members Sunday driving away from his residence in eastern Iredell County at approximately 1 p.m.

Turner was wearing a blue tank top and black shorts and was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with North Carolina registration plate, EKX-6455.

If you have any information on where Turner can be found, call 911 or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.