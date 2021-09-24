SIHS student charged with making false report of mass violence

A South Iredell High School student has been charged with one felony count of false report of mass violence on educational property.

“Threats of school violence will not be tolerated in the Iredell-Statesville Schools,” stated Superintendent Jeff James. “The safety of our students is our number one priority. Our goal as it relates to campus safety is to work collaboratively with law enforcement to swiftly remove any credible threats. We will address these situations to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Due to the quick response of our school resource officer and school administration, we are fortunate that no incident occurred other than a threat,” stated Lt. Darrin Payne, interim chief of the Troutman Police Department. “Our officers promptly addressed the threat in order to keep our schools, students, and staff safe.”

Because the student is a juvenile, a name has not been released.