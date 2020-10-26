SIHS, CCTL recognized with College Success Award

Iredell-Statesville Schools announced that two high schools that were recently recognized for exemplary academic programs. Collaborative College of Technology and Learning (CCTL) and South Iredell High School (SIHS) have received a GreatSchools.org’s 2020 College Success Award.
The College Success Award recognizes and celebrates high schools that demonstrate excellence in ensuring students are prepared to succeed in college and ultimately careers. Superintendent Jeff James stated, “We applaud the hard work of the CCTL and SIHS communities—including our students, parents, teachers, and others that aspire to help our students succeed in college and beyond.”
Support Local Journalism
CCTL and SIHS are two of 2,158 schools in 29 states across the country to be honored with the award, which is based on data indicating how our schools prepare students to succeed after high school, including whether they enroll in college, are ready for college-level coursework when they get there, and persist into their second year.
SIHS Principal Tim Ivey stated that, “We are extremely excited to be recognized by the Great Schools.org as one of the 2020 College Success Awards winners. We have great pride in our school and the community we serve. One of our primary goals is to prepare each Viking for life after high school and this award is just one indicator that the hard work and dedication of our students and staff is paying off. Way to go Vikings!”
CCTL Principal Teri Hutchens is equally honored. “Our ‘Great School’ ranking is earned through the hard work of our students. The recognition is based on metrics including our high school graduation rate , ACT performance, college/university enrollment within one year, return to college/university in year two, and required college/university remedial courses.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.