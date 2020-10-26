SIHS, CCTL recognized with College Success Award

Iredell-Statesville Schools announced that two high schools that were recently recognized for exemplary academic programs. Collaborative College of Technology and Learning (CCTL) and South Iredell High School (SIHS) have received​ a ​GreatSchools.org’s 2020 College Success Award.

The College Success Award recognizes and celebrates high schools that demonstrate excellence in ensuring students are prepared to succeed in college and ultimately careers. Superintendent Jeff James stated, “We applaud the hard work of the CCTL and SIHS communities—including our students, parents, teachers, and others that aspire to help our students succeed in college and beyond.”

CCTL and SIHS are two of 2,158 schools in 29 states across the country to be honored with the award, which is based on data indicating how our schools prepare students to succeed after high school, including whether they enroll in college, are ready for college-level coursework when they get there, and persist into their second year.