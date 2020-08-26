Signs part of effort to share message of love

In Statesville Friday more than 100 yard signs will appear throughout the city in hopes of “initiating real conversation across cultural lines and move towards real cultural healing.”
According to Dr. Stephen Shoemaker, pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Statesville, the signs are part of an effort by Grace and other community members to share the message of love for all people. There are six belief statements on the sign: Black Lives Matter; Love is Love; Feminism is For Everyone; No Human being is Illegal; Science is Real; Be Kind to All.
The timing of the signs’ appearance is in conjunction with the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech, given during the March on Washington for jobs and freedom.
“Even more importantly,” said Shoemaker, “the timing has everything to do with the voices we are hearing today. The voices who are speaking out on social justice issues. We want to stand with them.”
Shoemaker said in a recent sermon that “we are facing a time of racial reckoning in our nation and community as we face the centuries of systemic racism and racial inequity which has been devastating to people of color to this day.”
Believing that the Black Lives Matter message is an effort to “lift up the lives and the dignity of the lives of black persons,” Shoemaker stressed that “we must stand up and say all lives cannot matter if some people’s don’t.”
There are strong messages of love in the other belief statements on the sign. The inspiration for these statements as well as more information on the church’s racial equity initiative can be found on the church’s website at gracestatesville.org.
Shoemaker wrote the following concerning the signs:
What kind of sign would Jesus put in his yard? Of course, the “Son of Man who had nowhere to lay his head” had no yard, but if he did, what would be on it? His earthly ministry gives us a clue. He broke down the barriers based on race, gender and religion, brought good news to the poor and befriended the outcast and the “sinners” of his day. He said, “You shall know the truth, and the truth will make you free.”
On Friday, the 57th Anniversary of Martin Luther King’s "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial, you may see some new signs around town. Grace Baptist Church, where I am the pastor, has been at work to encourage members and community friends to put this sign up at their homes and businesses. The sign expresses some of the moral values we hold as we try to follow Jesus. It says:
We Believe
Black Lives Matter
Love Is Love
Feminism Is For Everyone
No Human Being Is Illegal
Science is Real
and
Be Kind To All
We start with Black Lives Matter because until they do we cannot say All Lives Matter. We are in a time of racial reckoning. We must not look away from the centuries of systemic racism and racial inequity which have been devastating to people of color in our nation. We say, Black Lives Matter, because of the greater danger and harm which black lives suffer.
Then, Love Is Love. We believe that when we say God loves all, it means all. Too many Christians work to define “all” so it doesn’t mean all. Jesus expanded the definition of the neighbor we are to love so that all were in the circle. It still makes us nervous.
No Human Being Is Illegal. The most oft repeated command in Hebrew Scriptures and echoed in the teachings of Jesus was to care for “the widow, the orphan and the stranger (or foreigner).” Our nation is in an ugly anti-immigrant mood, not for the first time in our history—it has come in waves— but today it has turned especially vicious and violent. Our nation’s present immigration laws and policies make it almost impossible for immigrants to gain legal status. So we say, No Human Being Is Illegal.
Feminism Is For Everyone. We have just celebrated the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. It was a long difficult fight. Feminism works for the end of gender discrimination and the forms of misogyny that demean women. When one group is lifted up, we all gain; so, Feminism Is For Everyone.
Science Is Real. In a day when widespread disparagement and disregard for medical science is costing thousands of American lives and when denial of climate science is increasing the peril to our earth, we stand for the kind of truth and facts which scientific investigation brings.
Finally, Be Kind To All. Love is not only present in our ends but also in our means. It makes our noble attempts to make this world a better place not only right but good. Kindness tempers our words and shows respect for those with whom we disagree. So, yes, kindness too.
And it’s not too late to get a sign. Donations have covered the cost, but persons interested in getting a sign, or contributing so that others may get one, can contact John Koppelmeyer at jkoppelmeyer@gmail.com or call 704-880-2101.
