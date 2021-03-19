SHS holds mini-homecoming ceremony

It wasn’t in front of a crowd of cheering fans at a Friday football game but Statesville High School wanted to observe homecoming this year.
So after an electronic voting process, a homecoming queen and court were chosen, and on Wednesday, a mini ceremony was held at the football stadium.
Liz Hardig-DeGraff, student council advisor and homecoming coordinator at SHS, said a class representative and a queen were chosen.
“We wanted to do something to have a sense of normalcy,” Hardig-DeGraff said.
Since football season didn’t begin until recently, after being postponed last fall due to COVID-19, Hardig-DeGraff said, they were not able to have homecoming in 2020.
But with the start of football, she said, she wanted to do something to allow the students to enjoy a pared down homecoming. As a graduate of Statesville High and a former homecoming court member, Hardig-DeGraff, said she believed homecoming is important to the students, staff and the community.
She consulted with principal Chad Parker, who approved the idea if it could be done with COVID-19 protocols in mind.
That meant looking at something other than a football game because of the limited number of tickets issued to adhere to state attendance guidelines.
The decision was made to do electronic voting and then hold a mini-ceremony at the football stadium to make it as normal as possible.
The students chosen for the court were allowed to decide if they and their parents wanted to attend in person and some chose not to attend. All of the names were read at the ceremony.
The following students were chosen for the homecoming court:
Queen — Za’Quaylan Henderson, senior.
Class representatives — Ninth grade: Jasmine Montes; 10th grade: Kelsey Blankenship and Makayla Turner; 11th grade: Phillina Johnson, Kayden Sifford, Queniya Steele and Summer Vang; 12th grade Henderson, Nicole Bryant and Melannie Olmedo.