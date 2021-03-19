SHS holds mini-homecoming ceremony

It wasn’t in front of a crowd of cheering fans at a Friday football game but Statesville High School wanted to observe homecoming this year.

So after an electronic voting process, a homecoming queen and court were chosen, and on Wednesday, a mini ceremony was held at the football stadium.

Liz Hardig-DeGraff, student council advisor and homecoming coordinator at SHS, said a class representative and a queen were chosen.

“We wanted to do something to have a sense of normalcy,” Hardig-DeGraff said.

Since football season didn’t begin until recently, after being postponed last fall due to COVID-19, Hardig-DeGraff said, they were not able to have homecoming in 2020.

But with the start of football, she said, she wanted to do something to allow the students to enjoy a pared down homecoming. As a graduate of Statesville High and a former homecoming court member, Hardig-DeGraff, said she believed homecoming is important to the students, staff and the community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She consulted with principal Chad Parker, who approved the idea if it could be done with COVID-19 protocols in mind.