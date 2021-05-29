 Skip to main content
SHS graduates encouraged to find their passion
SHS graduates encouraged to find their passion

Statesville High School’s Lili Robbins said she has no doubt she and her classmates are ready for the future.

“We survived a pandemic. We can survive the real world,” Robbins, one of two honor speakers for the Greyhounds, said Saturday morning.

Robbins and Olivia Roach spoke to the Class of 2021 as family and friends packed Greyhound Hollow.

Robbins urged her classmates to find their passion. She said her own passion is dance, something she discovered at the age of 4. And years later, she maintains that same passion for dance. She said her hope for her classmates was to find that same level of joy in whatever they choose to do in the future.

However, she said, there is still plenty of time for the Class of 2021 to find that joy. She said their 20s will be the time for them to find their passion.

Roach reminded her classmates that they did not get to Saturday’s ceremony on their own. Family, friends and teachers all played a role in helping them achieve this milestone.

However, she said, graduation is an accomplishment they have achieved. “Today is our day,” she said.

And despite saying goodbye to their high school days, Roach said, their connection to the school does not end. “Always a Greyhound,” she said.

SHS Principal Stephen Parker ended the ceremony by pronouncing the class of 2021 graduates, and telling them to move their tassels. “The tassel is worth all of your efforts,” he said.

