SHS grad identified as skier who died on Montana-Idaho border

HAMILTON, Mont.— Officials in western Montana have released the name of a Colorado skier who died last week while skiing outside the boundary of the Lost Trail Ski Area on the Montana-Idaho border.

William Benjamin “Ben” Brown of Denver died of hypothermia, Ravalli County Sheriff and Coroner Steve Holton said Thursday.

Brown grew up in Statesville and was a 2014 graduate of Statesville High School.

Brown, 25, had left a group of friends and was skiing alone when he went missing on Jan. 13, Holton said.

Lost Trail Ski Patrol found his body the next day on the Idaho side of the Continental Divide.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Statesville and the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Nicholson Funeral Home.