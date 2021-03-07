SHS Class of '81 and friends stage walking parade for ailing classmate

It was a bittersweet reunion for members of the Statesville High School Class of 1981 on Saturday as they gathered on a traffic island on Lakeside Drive but as they marched past Melanie Vaughn and her family, it was clear there was plenty of love for their former classmate as she battles cancer.

“When Melanie told us through her Facebook posts last week what was going on, we felt like we wanted to do something to show her that we love and admire her,” Tina Templeton said as she read a statement on behalf of the Class of ‘81. “Whatever decision she makes, we will be behind her. She has taken us on this journey with her and we’ve been with her since the beginning. She’s shown tremendous strength and courage in this battle. Whatever we can do to support her, we will do, even bringing a little bit of joy and putting a smile on the face with this parade.”

And it wasn’t just her former classmates, either. Former co-workers, friends, and others who Vaughn connected with over the years joined the Greyhound alumni in the surprise parade. They gathered just down the street from where Vaughn and her family had been celebrating Melanie’s daughter, Johanna Hage-Hassan’s, birthday. Vaughn might have suspected something as she was led outside of the home, but she wasn’t expecting to find several dozen people marching down the street to cheer her on.