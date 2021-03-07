SHS Class of '81 and friends stage walking parade for ailing classmate

It was a bittersweet reunion for members of the Statesville High School Class of 1981 on Saturday as they gathered on a traffic island on Lakeside Drive but as they marched past Melanie Vaughn and her family, it was clear there was plenty of love for their former classmate as she battles cancer.
“When Melanie told us through her Facebook posts last week what was going on, we felt like we wanted to do something to show her that we love and admire her,” Tina Templeton said as she read a statement on behalf of the Class of ‘81. “Whatever decision she makes, we will be behind her. She has taken us on this journey with her and we’ve been with her since the beginning. She’s shown tremendous strength and courage in this battle. Whatever we can do to support her, we will do, even bringing a little bit of joy and putting a smile on the face with this parade.”
And it wasn’t just her former classmates, either. Former co-workers, friends, and others who Vaughn connected with over the years joined the Greyhound alumni in the surprise parade. They gathered just down the street from where Vaughn and her family had been celebrating Melanie’s daughter, Johanna Hage-Hassan’s, birthday. Vaughn might have suspected something as she was led outside of the home, but she wasn’t expecting to find several dozen people marching down the street to cheer her on.
“I was totally surprised and just amazed,” Vaughn said. “People can have years of connections and stay together and care about each other. And I’m blessed to have so many.”
She said she had no idea it was planned until Saturday.
“I was amazed my family could keep it so... private,” Vaughn said with a laugh.
Her family was in on the planning, but all of them said they were surprised by the turnout.
“I would be surprised by the amount of people that came out, but I’m not because it is for Melanie, my mom,” Hage-Hassan said. “She has had an impact on such insurmountable amount of lives that this is just 1/100th of the people, she absolutely deserves this. Today is my birthday and this is the best present I could ever ask for.”
The class and friends presented flowers, balloons, gifts, and cards to Vaughn as they march by before taking photos and taking a moment to speak with her.
The timing of the parade came recently after Vaughn said she was halting treatment for her cancer. She said she made the choice to spend more time with her friends and family after years of battling the disease. Vaughn said her prospects for recovery were slim and while she wasn’t giving up, she was a realist as well. She also said restrictions on visitors during the pandemic made it harder to see people, so she wanted to make the most of her time, however long that may be.
“I could spend my time in the hospital, but how could I ever see all these people?” Vaughn said while gesturing toward the gathered crowd.
Vaughn’s wide variety of friends come from here time in Statesville, studying at Pfeiffer College (now University), and a career in Christian education that spanned the Carolinas. She had returned to Statesville as she pursued another degree in 2015, but was diagnosed with cancer a year later. But through it all, she has been a linchpin of many social circles.
“She’s a connector of people. She is love,” Hage-Hassan said.
“As her sister, I’ve always known how giving, loving, and nurturing she was, but the turnout today shows she’s done it for everyone and has been such an inspiration,” Michelle Day said. She is Vaughn’s sister. “It’s hard to imagine a world without her in it. I don’t think she’ll leave the world even when she’s not physically here.”
Considering the number of people who gathered on Lakeside Drive, it’s hard to believe otherwise.
“I will remember them always, and I love them,” Vaughn said.
