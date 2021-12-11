SHS Class of 1990 awards scholarship to Chloe Owens

The Statesville High School Class of 1990 recently awarded the John Bailey Greyhound Spirit Scholarship to Chloe Owens, a 2021 graduate of Statesville High School.

The daughter of Mark and Jessica Owens of Statesville is now a freshman at Salem University in West Virginia, where she studies biology, physiology and exercise science. She is also a member of the women’s soccer team.

The John Bailey Greyhound Spirit Scholarship is awarded annually in memory of the Class of 1990’s beloved classmate, John Bailey, who died in 2005. Bailey loved all things Greyhound and was a friendly, exuberant presence in school.

The Class of 1990 selected Owens for her embodiment of this spirit, her academic success, and her proven leadership ability. She is the second recipient of the $500 scholarship since it was founded in 2020.

“During my time at Statesville High School, I played three sports, was assistant to the athletic trainer during football games, helped run camps for the volleyball team, and also kept books for the baseball team anytime I was present at the games,” Owens said.