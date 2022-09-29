 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Shred event to benefit My Sister's House

  • 0
Fourth Creek Rotary Club of Statesville Presents-3.pdf

Fourth Creek Rotary Club of Statesville, Randy Marion Ford and Shred South are presenting the fall community shred event Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The community shred event will be held at Randy Marion Ford Lincoln, 1030 Gateway Crossing in Statesville.

Shredding documents containing personal information such as old bills, medical records and outdated tax information can help protect your identity.

This is a free event, but donations are being accepted to benefit My Sister’s House.

There is a maximum of eight boxes or bags per vehicle.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA releases new photos of the moment DART made contact with Dimorphos asteroid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert