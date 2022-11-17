 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shred event scheduled to benefit My Sister's House

Fourth Creek Rotary Club of Statesville, Randy Marion Ford and Shred South are presenting the fall community shred event Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The community shred event will be held at Randy Marion Ford Lincoln, 1030 Gateway Crossing in Statesville.

Shredding documents containing personal information such as old bills, medical records and outdated tax information can help protect your identity.

This is a free event, but donations are being accepted to benefit My Sister’s House.

There is a maximum of eight boxes or bags per vehicle.

