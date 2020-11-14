Showtime Car Culture raises more than $8K for Dove House

The first Showtime Hots Rods + Family Fun fueled by Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram exceeded all expectations by raising more than $8,000 for Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center.
The car show, which was held in the Hobby Lobby parking lot on River Highway in Mooresville on Nov. 1, saw tremendous support from car owners, local businesses, and area car lovers alike — with all proceeds from the event benefitting the charity.
“We are exceptionally pleased with the turnout we had from both car owners and enthusiasts,” said Showtime principal and event creator Bryan Viger. “After a rain delay that pushed the show back a week, we were blessed to have so many folks rearrange their schedules to be there for our inaugural event.”
Support Local Journalism
The show featured about 100 vintage rides, classics, exotics and muscle cars from around Lake Norman and across the state. Pedulla Inc. came out in force, bringing 10 vintage fire trucks that were a hit with children and adults alike.
Walter Finley and April Dawn provided the entertainment, which was sponsored by Lake Norman Patio and Game Rooms. Lowe’s Home Improvement generously provided generators, staging space and supplies for the event. Food trucks, local businesses and even a dyno trailer ensured that there was something for everyone to enjoy — all for a tremendously important cause.
“The event raised funds that are needed — particularly in these times — for Dove House to carry out its essential work of assisting victims of child sexual abuse and their nonoffending family members,” said Jack Grossman, who recently retired from his longstanding position of fundraising for Dove House.
Viger, a retired OEM executive who now leads performance marketing company Octane LLC, and his team are anticipating even larger shows next year, when COVID restrictions are eased and more cars can be placed in the space. This year, cars were distanced for safety.
“We have tentatively scheduled dates of April 25 and Oct. 3, 2021, for next year’s events,” he said. “We are confident we will raise even more for this amazing organization, have even more family-friendly activities, and some amazing surprises that will truly set this experience apart from anything else. From its inception, Showtime was designed to be a family-friendly event that offers something for everyone, along with the widest variety of the coolest cars anywhere in the area. This year, we had folks bring cars from Hickory, Gastonia and more. Next year, we are anticipating an even wider draw.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.