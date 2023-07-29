Rosalia Osuna demonstrates an unwavering dedication, exceptional work ethic and a genuine care for each guest, and those are some of the reasons she was chosen as the Housekeeper of the Year.

Osuna is a housekeeper at the Ramada Inn, and she along with several others, were honored Wednesday at the second Statesville Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Summit and Awards presentation.

Kristie Darling of Big OH! Balloons was recognized as Outstanding Ambassador and Patricia Everett was named Unsung Hero. Shannon Stewart-Hill received the Hospitality Professional of the Year award and Wes Davidson of First Flight Bicycles was honored with the Visionary Award.

Von Patel received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Donna Carpenter and Jessica Icenhour Roberts were presented the Collaborative Leader award.

The SCVB also recognized the Hilton Garden Inn as Hotel of the Year and Southern Distilling Company as Attraction of the Year. The N.C. Main Street Conference was recognized as Event of the Year.

SCVB Executive Director Cindy Sutton and Michelle Hepler, executive director at Rescue Ranch, presented the awards.

Osuna, who has worked at Ramada for more than seven years, goes far beyond the call of duty. “Her passion for providing the best experience for every guest is evident in the meticulous attention to detail she displays while cleaning each room. On occasions, she has achieved the remarkable feat of cleaning over 28 rooms in a single day, all while maintaining the highest standards of perfection,” her nomination letter read.

“Rosalia Osuna truly personifies the core values of hospitality, and her unwavering commitment to excellence makes her a deserving recipient of the Housekeeper of the Year award. Her passion, work ethic, and infectious positivity leave an indelible mark on both our guests and our teams.”

In the nomination letter for Darling, she was described as one of Statesville’s biggest cheerleaders.

“Kristi’s passion for her community and genuine love for people shine through in every interaction. As one of Statesville’s biggest cheerleaders, she embodies the true essence of an outstanding ambassador. With an infectious enthusiasm, Kristi wholeheartedly shares all things Statesville with visitors, ensuring that they have unforgettable experiences in this charming city.

“Her role as a friend to tourism is exemplified by the lengths, she goes to make interactions with the Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau seamless and successful. Whether it’s coordinating hot air ballooning experiences with local pilots for events or familiarization tours or creating enticing stay and play packages that include awe-inspiring hot air balloon flights over the city’s breathtaking vistas, Kristi’s dedication knows no bounds,” the letter read.

Everett, known fondly as Pat, is described as the heart and soul of Holiday Inn Express. She has been the general manager since its inception in 2006.

“Throughout her long and illustrious career in the hospitality realm, Pat has consistently exemplified the true essence of a leader. Her commitment to excellence, coupled with her infectious enthusiasm, has not only shaped the success of the Holiday Inn Express but has also touched the lives of countless guests and team members.

“Pat’s contribution extends far beyond the mere numbers on a balance sheet. She has always believed that hospitality is about forging connections with people and creating a home away from home for every guest who walks through the doors. Her warmth and genuine care have earned her the respect and admiration of both her team and the hotel’s patrons,” the nomination letter said.

Stewart-Hill’s professional journey began right here in Statesville at the Shaner Hotel Group in 1992, where she honed her skills and passion for providing unparalleled guest experiences. Over the years, she has taken on various roles across the region, from director of special projects to general manager, consistently demonstrating her ability to drive results and create a positive impact on the hotels she oversees and has recently returned to serve as the regional director of sales for ABC Investments which includes the Hilton Garden Inn and Comfort Inn & Suites in her portfolio.

“Since returning to the Statesville, NC market, Shannon has been the biggest supporter of the Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau and our efforts. Whether it be an RFP request or a group support need, she is the first one to answer our call for assistance. She reaches out weekly to let us know what is happening at her properties and always asks how we are doing and understands if there is anything she can do to help us,” the nomination read.

Davidson’s contributions to cycling and to Statesville earned him the Visionary Award.

“As the driving force behind the transformative movement to “Bike Statesville,” Wes has left an indelible mark on the local cycling community in Iredell County, North Carolina. Wes’s journey began with First Flight Bicycles, a pioneering enterprise that not only led the cycling industry but also took an active role in building and maintaining local trails. From his involvement in creating the breathtaking Itusi Trail system at Lake Norman State Park to securing substantial grants for trail building equipment and designing the impressive Bigleaf Slopes Park, Wes’s vision has shaped the cycling landscape for countless riders. Over the past decade, Wes and his dedicated team at First Flight Bicycles have been instrumental in building and maintaining the Signal Hill Mountain Bike Trails in Statesville, solidifying their commitment to nurturing a vibrant cycling community. Beyond catering to experienced riders, Wes has championed weekly rides for casual cyclists, promoting fun and learning. For those seeking a more competitive edge, he ensures events like the Love Valley Roubaix attract competitors from near and far,” according to the nomination letter.

Patel has left an indelible mark on the SCVB and those who have worked with him.

“Throughout his remarkable journey, Von Patel has been a driving force behind the success and growth of the Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau. For over two decades, starting in the year 2000, Von served in various roles, including a tenure as chairman. His vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment have not only helped shape the bureau but have also transformed Statesville into a destination of choice for travelers far and wide.

“Beyond his accomplishments as a leader, Von Patel’s legacy is one of genuine passion for Statesville and an unwavering commitment to making it a better place for all who call it home. His warm spirit, approachable demeanor, and willingness to lend a helping hand have endeared him to colleagues and community members alike. He has been a true ambassador, not only for the bureau but for the heart and soul of Statesville.

“We not only celebrate his remarkable achievements but also express our deepest gratitude for his unwavering dedication and tireless service. His visionary leadership and passion for promoting Statesville as a premier destination have elevated the city’s reputation and brought joy to countless travelers and residents alike.”

Southern Distilling Company was described as the epitome of craftsmanship, innovation and Southern hospitality.

“As an attraction, Southern Distilling Co. offers more than just a delightful taste of their exceptional spirits. They have warmly opened their doors to visitors, providing an immersive experience into the world of distillation. From educational tours that enlighten guests on the intricate distillation process to tastings that tantalize the palates, the distillery has established itself as a must-visit destination for those seeking an authentic and educational outing.

“But it doesn’t end there. Southern Distilling Co.’s dedication to community engagement and philanthropy has further endeared them to our hearts. Their involvement in local events, charitable initiatives, and support for regional businesses showcases their commitment to giving back and enriching the lives of those around them.

“In light of all these exceptional contributions, it is only fitting that Southern Distilling Co. is recognized as the “Attraction of the Year.” Their dedication to preserving and promoting the heritage of Statesville while embracing innovation and sustainability has enriched the lives of locals and visitors alike.”

Hilton Garden Inn was recognized as Hotel of the Year for its hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment of the entire team.

“This award recognizes not only the exceptional amenities and luxurious accommodations but also the outstanding guest experiences that have left a mark on the hearts of all who have had the privilege of walking through these doors. The team at Hilton Garden Inn Statesville NC has demonstrated an unparalleled passion for making each guest feel like they are at the center of their world, creating lasting memories and forging meaningful connections.

“Behind every successful hotel is a team of dedicated professionals, and the Hilton Garden Inn Statesville NC is no exception. From the front desk to the housekeeping staff, from the chefs to the maintenance crew, each member of this remarkable team has played an integral role in this well-deserved achievement. Their commitment to excellence and their unwavering pursuit of perfection have transformed the ordinary into the extraordinary.”

The N.C. Main Street Conference was held in March and showcased the power of collaboration, innovation and the economic potential of hosting this gathering.

“The 2023 N.C. Main Street Conference truly set a new standard, attracting an impressive gathering of 750 professionals to Downtown Statesville. This achievement marks the largest in-person conference ever hosted by the N.C. Main Street Program. The resounding success of this conference can be attributed to the dedication and hard work of countless individuals and volunteers involved, including the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation, under the visionary leadership of Brittany Marlow, executive director.

“The financial impact on the community cannot be overstated, with an estimated $1 million influx into the local economy. This figure reflects both direct and indirect contributions, encompassing various expenditures ranging from hotel stays and dining to shopping and transportation. The ripple effect of these investments resonates throughout the city, positively impacting local businesses and contributing to vital sales and lodging taxes.

“Statesville’s hospitality sector witnessed a significant surge, with numerous hotels operating at near-maximum occupancy and downtown restaurants experiencing heightened lunch and dinner foot traffic. Beyond the immediate economic benefits, the conference has firmly established Statesville as a coveted meeting destination, bolstering the city’s reputation on the regional and national stage.”

Carpenter, president/CEO of Explore Cabarrus County, and Roberts, executive director of The Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority have shown support and friendship to help propel the SCVB to new heights.

“As the executive director of the Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau, I have had the privilege of witnessing the power of collaboration in our industry firsthand. It is heartwarming to see the wonderful people from across the state who have joined us today, generously sharing their time, expertise, and unwavering support. In a career spanning sales and marketing, I can attest that the level of collaboration and camaraderie displayed here is truly exceptional, especially considering that many of us are, in essence, competitors.

“Today, I stand before you to express my heartfelt gratitude to all our speakers, who have enriched this summit with their insights and passion for North Carolina tourism. Among them, I want to extend a special thank you to two outstanding individuals who have become not just colleagues but dear friends — Mrs. Donna Carpenter and Mrs. Jessica Icenhour Roberts.

“From the very moment I had the opportunity to be introduced to them, Donna and Jessica have gone above and beyond, providing me with their time, years of expertise, and sincere friendship. Their unwavering dedication to ensuring I have all the support and resources needed to make Statesville flourish is a testament to their selflessness and genuine commitment to our collective success,” Sutton said.

Sutton not only helped hand out the awards, she also was the recipient of one. Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh, in presenting the award to Sutton, described her as an “exceptional asset to the community.”

In addition to the awards the attendees heard from Christopher Chung, the CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of NC, Marlise Moody Taylor, director of Tourism Research for Visit NC, and a panel discussion involving Carpenter, Roberts and Visit NC Director Wit Tuttel.

The summit opened with an official ribbon-cutting.

Kutteh presented a key to the city to Chung after his presentation concerning the connection between economic development and tourism.