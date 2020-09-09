SHOULDN'T BE FORGOTTEN

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nestled between the pine trees in western Iredell County lives a retired firefighter who insists on remembering the lives that were taken on the most horrific day in U.S. history.

First responders — especially firefighters — are particularly on his mind each 9/11 anniversary. Friday marks 19 years since terrorists hijacked airplanes and flew them into the twin towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a rural Pennsylvania field.

“I lost 343 brothers that day,” Don Duell said.

That number, signifying the number of firefighters who perished as a result of the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, is among those represented at a 9/11 memorial he erected in his front yard. There are also 37 N.Y. Port Authority personnel and 32 NYPD members who lost their lives, in addition to the thousands of civilian lives snuffed out.

Duell, 82, served in the Middleborough, Massachusetts, Fire Department for 26 years. His career began as a call man in 1965. He was promoted to private and then lieutenant before elevating to captain. He held the latter rank when he retired in 1991.

Duell battled flames in burning buildings during his time wearing the uniform but, admittedly, nothing to the scale of that which firefighters encountered in the North and South towers.