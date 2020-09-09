SHOULDN'T BE FORGOTTEN

Nestled between the pine trees in western Iredell County lives a retired firefighter who insists on remembering the lives that were taken on the most horrific day in U.S. history.
First responders — especially firefighters — are particularly on his mind each 9/11 anniversary. Friday marks 19 years since terrorists hijacked airplanes and flew them into the twin towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a rural Pennsylvania field.
“I lost 343 brothers that day,” Don Duell said.
That number, signifying the number of firefighters who perished as a result of the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, is among those represented at a 9/11 memorial he erected in his front yard. There are also 37 N.Y. Port Authority personnel and 32 NYPD members who lost their lives, in addition to the thousands of civilian lives snuffed out.
Duell, 82, served in the Middleborough, Massachusetts, Fire Department for 26 years. His career began as a call man in 1965. He was promoted to private and then lieutenant before elevating to captain. He held the latter rank when he retired in 1991.
Duell battled flames in burning buildings during his time wearing the uniform but, admittedly, nothing to the scale of that which firefighters encountered in the North and South towers.
“I don’t think anybody can envision what they saw driving into a scene like that,” Duell said. “People jumping from (many) floors up. Those guys ran into the buildings probably knowing they were not coming out. They had to be the bravest men in the world.”
After retirement, Duell and his wife, Kathleen, lived in Florida. Four years ago they moved to Statesville, miles and miles closer to their daughter, who resides in Concord.
Duell put up his 9/11 tribute a little over a week ago after Billy Nichols landscaped his property. Duell sanded down and repainted the statue, which he’s had for years.
The 6-by-6 memorial is intended, in part, to somewhat replicate the famous image of the firefighters raising the American flag from the rubble at Ground Zero.
“It’s my little way of remembering them,” said Duell, who took up softball at the age of 55 and is a member of the Senior Softball USA Hall of Fame.
“I just don’t think it should be forgotten,” he added. “As long as I’m alive this is going to be there.”
