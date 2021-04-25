Should you pay off your home mortgage early?

On the other hand, the earlier you pay off your loan, the longer you could have the opportunity to invest the money each month. This additional investment could help you achieve a more secure financial future. To see if investing may make sense, compare your interest rate to what you could reasonably expect to earn in market returns.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Factoring in time

As you evaluate your situation, you should consider the time you expect to stay in your home and how close you are to retirement. Those who are approaching retirement or are already retired may prefer to be done with the monthly expense of a mortgage. Since this is also a stage in life when your investment approach may be more conservative, the tradeoff of reducing your balance rather than investing may not be as significant. Those who are in this position may want to consider if accelerating payments today would help reduce housing expenses in retirement.