Shoplifting call results in arrests of three men

Three men are facing charges of stealing electrical wire from Lowe’s Home Improvement in Mooresville.

Richard E. Quillen, 41, of Burlington, Tyler K. Lilly, 36, of Greensboro, and Miguel A. Carpio, 29, of Greensboro, were arrested, the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release.

Quillen was charged with felony larceny, fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy to commit felony larceny. A magistrate ordered Quillen held without bond.

Lilly was charged with felony larceny and conspiracy to commit felony larceny and was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the High Point Police Department for felony larceny. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.

Carpio was arrested on outstanding warrants for misdemeanor breaking and entering from the Greensboro Police Department. A magistrate set bond at $5,000.

The MPD, in the news release, said officers were called to Lowe’s on River Highway Tuesday regarding three men taking electrical wire merchandise without paying for it.

When an officer located the possible suspect vehicle, it failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle stopped on Hickory Hill Road and two men fled on foot, police said. One was apprehended by officers and a second was found by K-9 Valor in the vicinity of the suspect vehicle. A third was taken into custody while still at Lowe’s, police said.