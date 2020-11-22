SHINING GOD'S LIGHT: Linda Bishop opens heart to others at Be Blessed Day

Martin said when Bishop first asked her to help, she went to her closet and started to look for what she could give, inspired by Bishop. "She really is a blessing. Even when she had cancer, it didn't stop her, she just kept on going."

Bishop said friends and people from the Living Water Ministry in Troutman have volunteered over the years to help prepare for Be Blessed Day. She said her planning starts three months ahead of time before the final days of turning her yard into a (free) shopping center.

There were gloves, masks, hand sanitizer on hand, and social distancing encouraged in light of COVID-19. She said the pandemic likely was the reason for fewer people coming by on Saturday, but that she still felt good about helping those in need.

"It's a beautiful opportunity to shine God's light. We thank the Lord for minister Linda Bishop's vision that God gave her, we support it 100%," the Rev. Jeffery Wallace said. "Giving is an attribute of being Christ-like, amen. Jesus said it was more blessed to give than to receive."

"Be Blessed Day not only gives an opportunity for others to receive but for some to be able to give, to be able to give from the heart."