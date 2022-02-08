Sherwin-Williams Company to invest $324M with expansion in Iredell County

Statesville might want to paint the town red after it was announced Sherwin-Williams will invest at least $300 million in the city and Iredell County.

In news releases from the company and government officials, it was announced the paint and coating manufacturer would create 183 jobs in Iredell County through expansion of its facilities in Statesville. The company will invest $324 million, according to the news release from Roy Cooper, as it "significantly" expands its manufacturing capacity and establish a larger distribution facility at the site.

“This is a great day for Statesville — Sherwin-Williams’ decision to expand its footprint here represents the largest single investment in the history of our city,” Mayor Costi Kutteh. “We have worked extremely hard to accomplish this result and we are grateful to Iredell EDC, Iredell County, and the State of North Carolina for their tremendous partnership with our city. We pledge our collective support to ensure their continued success.”

According to the announcement from the state, it is estimated that $10 million will enter the local economy each and every year, due to the payroll impact from the new jobs once the positions are filled.