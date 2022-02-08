Sherwin-Williams Company to invest $324M with expansion in Iredell County

Statesville might want to paint the town red after it was announced Sherwin-Williams will invest at least $300 million in the city and Iredell County.
In news releases from the company and government officials, it was announced the paint and coating manufacturer would create 183 jobs in Iredell County through expansion of its facilities in Statesville. The company will invest $324 million, according to the news release from Roy Cooper, as it "significantly" expands its manufacturing capacity and establish a larger distribution facility at the site.
“This is a great day for Statesville — Sherwin-Williams’ decision to expand its footprint here represents the largest single investment in the history of our city,” Mayor Costi Kutteh. “We have worked extremely hard to accomplish this result and we are grateful to Iredell EDC, Iredell County, and the State of North Carolina for their tremendous partnership with our city. We pledge our collective support to ensure their continued success.”
According to the announcement from the state, it is estimated that $10 million will enter the local economy each and every year, due to the payroll impact from the new jobs once the positions are filled.
"Sherwin-Williams has been an integral part of the Statesville community since 1993. We are thrilled that they decided to continue to invest in our city, our region and our people by expanding their footprint and adding career opportunities with today's announcement," Kutteh said. "We look forward to seeing the progress of the project and to welcoming new Sherwin-Williams employees to the enhanced facility in 2024."
Other local political leaders also spoke about the announcement.
"It’s a big win," Statesville city council member William Morgan said. “North Carolina is definitely on map now, and Statesville is too.”
“We welcome this great news from Sherwin-Williams, one of our area’s signature employers,” Sen. Vickie Sawyer said. “These new jobs and this major capital investment in our community will bring more prosperity to Statesville, Iredell County, and all the people who live and work here.”
“Many people worked tirelessly behind the scenes to support the Sherwin-Williams team as they considered this expansion,” Rep. Grey Mills said. “We’re proud of the collaboration between our state, regional and local partners that helped bring these new jobs to our region”
In the news release, Cooper touted the announcement as a victory for the state as well.
"Manufacturers choose North Carolina time and again, thanks to our state’s skilled workforce, modern transportation networks, and central, East Coast location,” Cooper said. “Companies already doing business here understand our strengths best, and we’re glad Sherwin-Williams will continue to call our state home.”
According to the news release, the Sherwin-Williams project in Statesville will include a 36,000-square-foot extension of its existing 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, the addition of four new rail spurs, and the construction of a new 800,000-square-foot distribution and fleet transportation center. The upgrades will add millions of gallons of annual manufacturing capacity to help the company meet the increasing demand for its architectural paint and coatings products.
“The planned investment at our Statesville facility supports meeting the expanding needs of our customers in the region,” said John G. Morikis, Sherwin-Williams chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We want to thank all of the public entities involved in working with us to achieve our combined goals that drive economic development, add good-paying jobs, and support the surrounding community.”
The North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders also said it was part of a process that it believes makes the state welcoming for companies like Sherwin-Williams.
“It’s always great to see the manufacturing base of our state expand,” Sanders said. “Our state’s workforce is a big part of why we’re the top state for manufacturing in the Southeast, and as our First in Talent plan for economic development makes clear, we’re committed to providing our people with the required education and specialized training to meet the needs of manufacturers like Sherwin-Williams.”
The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s support for the company during its site evaluation and decision-making process.
Money for the project comes from a Job Development Investment Grant approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier on Tuesday. Cooper office said over the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.1 billion. It said it the company meets its job creation and investment goals, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $2,723,250, spread over 12 years.
Part of the agreement with the company will move $907,750 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund–Utility Account, which helps rural communities across the state finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business, according to the state.
In Sherwin-Williams' news release, it said it will receive incentives and benefits valued at approximately $30 million from the state, count, and local government as part of the agreement.
"Sherwin-Williams has long been a top employer in North Carolina. There are currently more than 2,400 full-time Sherwin-Williams employees working in the state, and today's announcement ensures a substantial number of jobs will be added over the next three years," Cooper said. "Because of this continued partnership, the state was pleased to provide the necessary financial incentives to support the Company's decision to grow its footprint in the city of Statesville for years to come."
Construction is expected to start by the third quarter of this year, with all work slated to be completed by the end of 2024. The manufacturing facility will continue to operate for the duration of the project.
Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the North Carolina Railroad, Norfolk Southern, Mitchell Community College, Iredell County, the City of Statesville and the Iredell County Economic Development Corporation.
