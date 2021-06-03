Sherrills Ford man dies in crash on NC 150

A Sherrills Ford man died in a three-vehicle crash on N.C. 150 at the Iredell-Catawba line Thursday morning.

Patrick Loy Little Jr., 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said Little was driving a 2002 Dodge Caravan and was traveling east on N.C. 150 crossing the bridge near the Pinnacle Access Area.

He said the van crossed the double yellow line and sideswiped a westbound 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer. The van then continued on and collided head-on with a westbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

All of the vehicles came to rest on the bridge, shutting down N.C. 150 in both directions.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Lesley Stitt, 41, of Charlotte, was not injured, Swagger said.

Nelson Vasquez, 40, of Charlotte, was transported via EMS to Atrium Health Lincoln. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The road was closed for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation.

No charges will be filed. Contributing circumstances to the crash are still under investigation.

Shepherds Fire Department, Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire Rescue and Iredell EMS all responded to the crash.