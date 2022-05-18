Sherrill recognized with state award as emergency communications Trainer of the Year

Iredell County Emergency Communications announced that Iredell County ECOM Training Coordinator Jody Sherrill was awarded the 2022 North Carolina Chapter of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (NC-APCO) Communications Trainer of the Year at the annual state conference, which was held May 1-4 in Wilmington.

Sherrill began his career with Iredell County ECOM as a telecommunicator in 2002 where his strong leadership skills, dedication, and professionalism allowed him to quickly rise through the ranks. As a shift supervisor, he earned the recognition as Supervisor of the Year in 2019.

In his current position, Jody oversees the training for nine administrative positions, four shift supervisors, four assistant shift supervisors, and 39 telecommunicators in a center that serves a population of more than 190,000.

Sherrill is a lifelong resident of Iredell County and his service to the community has extended beyond the walls of the communications center, having previously served on Iredell Rescue Squad as a member, captain, assistant chief and deputy chief before retiring after 26 and 1/2 years.

“We are so proud of Jody, he is a valued employee who has a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with others who are just beginning their career as telecommunicators,” Director Candy Miller said.

In reference to this recognition, Jody said “I want to thank the good Lord above for giving me the ability and skills to do this job and work with others to help them learn and succeed in this job. It is an honor to receive this award and work for Iredell County. It is a privilege to have two great mentors, Candy Miller and Nikki Carswell, that trust me to lead the training at Iredell County Emergency Communications. I am not in this job for awards but it is nice to be recognized with this award.”