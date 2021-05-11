Sheriff's office touts decreasing crime rate; asking for nine new positions

As Iredell County grows, so does its sheriff's office.

The county estimates the sheriff's office costs to rise to $20,307,799 in 2021 as it adds personnel and updates its fleet of vehicles The 1.99% increase over last year's budget comes with the request for nine new positions was something Campbell pointed out to the Board of Commissioners at their budget meeting on Monday.

"When you look at adding nine positions, to only increase two percent, is unbelievable," Campbell said.

The commissioners consented to the proposed budget increases that will come up for approval later this year.

The new requests include seven new school resource officers, one detective, and one worker for the information technology department. The request also includes replacing 26 of the fleet's marked vehicles, six unmarked vehicles, as well as the addition of four new marked vehicles. Also included in the request is a contactless fingerprint system and an axis pole camera system.

