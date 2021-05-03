Sheriff's office seeking information on suspects in truck theft

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance concerning the theft of a pickup truck from a store in Harmony.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said the truck was stolen from the parking lot of the Dollar General store on West Memorial Highway on April 21.

Store surveillance footage showed a brown Ford Explorer pull into the parking lot and two men enter the store. They walked around the store, spoke with the clerk and left.

As they left the store, a man pulled in, driving a white 1999 Dodge Ram truck. He parked and went inside the store.

Campbell said the first two men got into the Explorer and then the passenger got out and walked over to the Dodge. He got in it and the two drove away, headed east on NC 901 towards Interstate-77.

Later that night, around 10:42 p.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Friendship Road regarding a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was the one stolen from the store.

A witness told deputies that a tall, slim white man got out of an SUV and moved the truck to the back of a field. The man got out of the truck and walked away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100.