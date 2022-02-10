Sheriff's office looking for suspect in theft

The Iredell County’s Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe stole items from a residence on Moose Club Road near Troutman.

The suspect entered the property on Saturday driving a white GMC van that did not have a registration plate on it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He broke into a building on the property and stole a three-wheeler and other items of value, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release. He had a young child with him.

When the property owner arrived and confronted the suspect, he quickly unhooked the utility trailer attached to the van and fled in the vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or his van is asked to call sheriff’s Detective Ernest McNeely at 704-878-3100.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.