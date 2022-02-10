 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's office looking for suspect in theft
Sheriff's office looking for suspect in theft

The Iredell County’s Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe stole items from a residence on Moose Club Road near Troutman.

The suspect entered the property on Saturday driving a white GMC van that did not have a registration plate on it.

He broke into a building on the property and stole a three-wheeler and other items of value, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release. He had a young child with him.

When the property owner arrived and confronted the suspect, he quickly unhooked the utility trailer attached to the van and fled in the vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or his van is asked to call sheriff’s Detective Ernest McNeely at 704-878-3100.

