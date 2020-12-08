 Skip to main content
Sheriff's office investigating Monday night shooting
Sheriff's office investigating Monday night shooting

Iredell County Sheriff's Office patrol car generic

A shooting that resulted in a man being airlifted from the scene is under investigation.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to the 2900 block of Old Mountain Road Monday night.

Deputies were told a vehicle had wrecked in a field and the driver was possibly armed, Campbell said.

Deputies found the car and found a man on the ground. While checking on his wounds, deputies located a small pistol in his front pants pocket, Campbell said.

West Iredell Fire Department, Iredell Rescue Squad and Iredell EMS all responded and the man was airlifted for further treatment.

Campbell said the incident remains under investigation and there is no threat to the public.

