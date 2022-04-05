Sheriff: Yadkinville man pushed his way into house, hid in bedroom

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said a Yadkinville man was arrested after he pushed his way into a home early morning and locked himself in a bedroom.

Kirk Alexander Ferriola, 39, of Hoots Road, was charged with felony first-degree burglary. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Campbell said in a news release that at around 2 a.m. Monday, occupants of a residence in the 200 block of East Memorial Highway in Harmony called 911 to report an unknown man had come into their home.

The residents told deputies that someone knocked at their door at 2 a.m. and when they opened the door, he came running into their house, pushing past the homeowners, Campbell said. He screamed for them to call 911 and then he locked himself in a bedroom, Campbell said.

The deputies found Ferriola hiding in the bedroom and he appeared to be under the influence of an impairing substance, Campbell said.

Ferriola’s history includes felony possession of methamphetamine and several driving-related charges. He is currently of post-release supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine.