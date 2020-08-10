You have permission to edit this article.
Sheriff: Woman charged with stalking after investigation
  Updated
Carolyn Michelle Jones

A Statesville woman faces charges after authorities said she continued to contact someone despite a court order to not do so, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Carolyn Michelle Jones, 49, of Appaloosa Lane, was charged with felony stalking and misdemeanor cyberstalking. A magistrate ordered her held without bond.

Campbell said a report was filed with the sheriff’s office Wednesday and Detective Nathan Rash of the Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation.

Rash met with the person who filed the report and gathered numerous text messages and voicemails Jones sent the victim over the course of several days, Campbell said. Evidence, he said, showed she used several telephone numbers.

The magistrate issued the misdemeanor warrant, but due to previous charges on Jones from the same victim and an order being in place prohibiting Jones from contacting the victim, the felony warrants were issued as well, Campbell said.

Jones was arrested Friday, Campbell said.

