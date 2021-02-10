Sheriff: Woman arrested after returning to retrieve bag of narcotics

Deputies had little trouble locating the person responsible for leaving a bag of various drugs at a local store, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

That’s because she came back to the store looking for the bag, Campbell said.

Amber Michelle Pickler, 32, of Catawba, was arrested on charges of two counts of felony trafficking heroin and one count each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule IV (alprazolam) and misdemeanor counts of possession of Schedule II (morphine), possession of Schedule IV (clonazepam) and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $300,000.

A second woman, Amanda Christine McConnell, 25, of Mooresville, was also arrested on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.

Campbell said Deputies David Caskaddon and Chase Little of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) were called to a business in the 800 block of Old Mountain Road on Saturday to investigate a report of a bag of narcotics being left there.

As the deputies were enroute to the business, a woman who left the bag, came back to retrieve the it, Campbell said.