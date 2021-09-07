 Skip to main content
Sheriff: West Virginia man suspected in vending machine break-in
Sheriff: West Virginia man suspected in vending machine break-in

A West Virginia man is being sought by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office after three vending machines at a Statesville car wash were broken into in August, authorities said.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that James Michael Ransom, 47, is being sought on three felony counts of breaking into a coin-operated machine. Campbell said the surveillance video from from RJ’s Car Wash on Wilkesboro Highway provided clues in the case.

Ransom is suspected in similar crimes across North Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia in August, Campbell said.

Campbell said a report was filed Aug. 22, and Detective Danny Wyatt was assigned to the case. After watching video surveillance footage, a suspect vehicle, a 2011 Dodge Dakota, was identified. Wyatt soon learned after talking to other law enforcement agencies that this case of breaking and entering wasn’t limited to Statesville.

After comparing the video, Ransom was identified as a suspect. Along with the crimes in West Virginia and Virginia, Ransom is a suspect in crimes in seven counties in North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said Ransom is a convicted felon and has numerous criminal convictions in West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina that includes felony larceny, six counts of breaking in a coin-operated machine, and felony safecracking.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Ransom and his blue, extended cab, 2011 Dodge Dakota with West Virginia license plate 45L-366. Anyone who knows Ransom or where he can be located, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100 or call Wyatt at 704-880-9156.

James Michael Ransom

Ransom
