Sheriff: Video footage leads to identification, arrest of theft suspect

A surveillance video photo led to the arrest of a man in the theft of catalytic converters, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Mark Lee Ball, 34, of Baker Street, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts and misdemeanor larceny. A magistrate set bond at $5,000.

Campbell said in a news release that the investigation began Dec. 13, when deputies responded to a call about a larceny of catalytic converters and automotive batteries at MC Motorsports, 2110 Statesville Highway, Mooresville.

Deputies spoke with an employee, who showed them security camera footage of someone stealing items, Campbell said. The surveillance footage showed also a vehicle, a dark-colored 1990s model Chevrolet conversion van. Detective Melody Jennings was assigned to the investigation.

On Wednesday, the footage was distributed to the media and on social-media sites, which led to calls from the public identifying a possible suspect, Campbell said. Detectives also learned Ball has a burgundy 1995 Chevrolet G20 van.

As a result, warrants were obtained and Ball was arrested Wednesday.