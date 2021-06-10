Sheriff: Two sought for using cards stolen in vehicle break-in at church

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people that may have been involved in a vehicle break-in at a Statesville church.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to South River Baptist Church, 2659 S. Chipley Ford Road, on Sunday.

Deputies met with the victim, and learned that multiple debit and credit cards were stolen. They learned that the cards were used within a short period of time in several locations.

Detectives were assigned to investigate and went to the various businesses where the cards were used. After viewing store surveillance video, they discovered a woman and a man had used the cards to buy more than $1,000 worth of gift cards.

Campbell said it appears the man was wearing two different shoes due to a brace on his left ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100.