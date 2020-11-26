Sheriff: Two dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

Two women are dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell said the two were found inside a camper on Old Mocksville Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Cool Springs Fire Department, the Iredell County Rescue Squad and Iredell EMS were sent to the initial call.

Campbell said the cause of the carbon monoxide poisoning appears to be a generator that was underneath the camper. He said the two were visiting and had a camper set up. "It appears the generator was placed under the camper so it wouldn't get wet," he said.

Authorities said there were significant levels of carbon monoxide in the camper.

The names of the two have not been released pending notification of family members.

Campbell said the sheriff's office is investigating the deaths but foul play is not suspected.