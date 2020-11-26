 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff: Two dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning
0 comments

Sheriff: Two dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iredell County Sheriff's Office patrol car generic

Two women are dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell said the two were found inside a camper on Old Mocksville Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Cool Springs Fire Department, the Iredell County Rescue Squad and Iredell EMS were sent to the initial call.

Campbell said the cause of the carbon monoxide poisoning appears to be a generator that was underneath the camper. He said the two were visiting and had a camper set up. "It appears the generator was placed under the camper so it wouldn't get wet," he said.

Authorities said there were significant levels of carbon monoxide in the camper.

The names of the two have not been released pending notification of family members.

Campbell said the sheriff's office is investigating the deaths but foul play is not suspected.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert