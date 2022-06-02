Sheriff: Two Catawba County women charged with trafficking fentanyl

Two women from Catawba County were arrested last month on charges of trafficking fentanyl, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Taylor Lena Godshall, 22, of Hickory and Erin Ashley Thompson, 47, of Catawba were arrested on May 16.

Godshall was charged with two counts each of felony trafficking fentanyl by transportation and felony trafficking fentanyl by possession and one count each of felony trafficking fentanyl by sale, felony possession of crystal methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $350,000.

Thompson was charged with felony conspiracy to traffic fentanyl. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said that narcotics investigators and members of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team arrested the pair after receiving information that Godshall and Thompson would be at a gas station on Old Mountain Road and would be in possession of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s office personnel established surveillance and while watching the area, they observed Godshall and Thompson arrive, Campbell said. After positively identifying the two and confirming they had the narcotics, ACE team deputies arrested them without incident, he said.

Campbell said 24.56 grams of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine, were seized. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics was about $3,000.

Godshall’s history includes misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thompson’s history includes misdemeanor worthless check, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.