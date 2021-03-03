Sheriff: Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team (ICE) reported finding what appeared to be cocaine in bags after a traffic stop Tuesday.
Kevin James Davis, 54, of Columbia, South Carolina, and Jamaal Lee Fairfax, 36, of Fairchance, Pennsylvania, were arrested on multiple drugs charges. Each was charged with felony trafficking cocaine by transportation, felony trafficking by possession, felony trafficking with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or use of a controlled substance.
A magistrate set bond for each at $200,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said ICE deputies stopped a 2021 Hyundai on Interstate 77 at the 68 mile marker for a traffic violation.
Campbell said deputies spoke to Fairfax, who was driving and Davis, a passenger. Fairfax told deputies they were traveling from Florida back to Pennsylvania.
The deputies asked Fairfax to exit the vehicle so they could speak with him about the violation and, while he was getting out of the vehicle, Fairfax appeared to throw an object into the driver’s seat, Campbell said.
Canine “Connie” was called to the scene to assist with the traffic stop. Connie gave a positive alert on the vehicle, Campbell said.
After Connie giving the positive alert, Davis was asked to step out of the vehicle. A pat down of Davis was conducted. A small amount of marijuana, and an unknown powder substance was located on Davis, Campbell said. Davis was then detained in handcuffs and placed in the deputies’ patrol vehicle.
When the vehicle search was conducted, the deputies located a large amount of suspected cocaine in a food saver bag in an overnight bag on the rear seat. After locating the cocaine, Campbell said, Fairfax and Davis were placed under arrest.
A total of 660 grams or 1.47 pounds of cocaine and 10 grams of marijuana was seized, Campbell said. The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $60,000.
Both have multiple felony convictions from several states, Campbell said.
Campbell said this was a great start for Connie. “Congratulations to Canine ‘Connie’ on a wonderful start to her career here at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.