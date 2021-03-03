Sheriff: Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team (ICE) reported finding what appeared to be cocaine in bags after a traffic stop Tuesday.

Kevin James Davis, 54, of Columbia, South Carolina, and Jamaal Lee Fairfax, 36, of Fairchance, Pennsylvania, were arrested on multiple drugs charges. Each was charged with felony trafficking cocaine by transportation, felony trafficking by possession, felony trafficking with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or use of a controlled substance.

A magistrate set bond for each at $200,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said ICE deputies stopped a 2021 Hyundai on Interstate 77 at the 68 mile marker for a traffic violation.

Campbell said deputies spoke to Fairfax, who was driving and Davis, a passenger. Fairfax told deputies they were traveling from Florida back to Pennsylvania.

The deputies asked Fairfax to exit the vehicle so they could speak with him about the violation and, while he was getting out of the vehicle, Fairfax appeared to throw an object into the driver’s seat, Campbell said.