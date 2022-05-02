Sheriff: Two arrested after search warrant nets drugs, firearms

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office made a pair of arrests Thursday at a residence on Gay Street in Statesville, resulting in the seizure of several narcotics, firearms and cash, Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Melia Anthonia Luckey, 35, of Troutman, and Devon Joseph Jacquet, 32, of Statesville were arrested on the scene and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Narcotics investigators and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant at the residence after an investigation prompted by information received that drugs were being distributed there, Campbell said in a news release.

Undercover investigators conducted surveillance operations to verify the information and would later make purchases of various narcotics from people at the home, Campbell said.

When the search warrant was executed, six people were in the home, Campbell said. A search of the residence found 20.2 grams of ecstasy, 14.9 grams of crack cocaine, 1.3 grams of methamphetamine and 104 grams of marijuana. Also found were four rifles, one handgun, a bulletproof vest, and an amount of cash Campbell said.

Luckey was charged with felony possession of cocaine and served with three outstanding failure to appear arrest warrants. A magistrate set bond at $4,700.

Jacquet was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.