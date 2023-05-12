Campbell said he and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office take each threat of violence seriously. “Our Threat Assessment Detectives investigate all threats received. The safety of students and school staff members remains our top priority. We encourage parents to speak to their children regarding social media safety and the consequences of making threats of violence. We would like to remind students, parents, and staff to continue to report threats to our schools. Information and tips can be submitted anonymously through the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Mobile App or Facebook page, as well as our website as well as Iredell County Crime Stoppers,” he said.