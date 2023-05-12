A threat of school violence at a local middle school originated from another state, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
In a news release, Campbell said, a school resource officer at Third Creek Middle School was notified of a threat on social media around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The social media posts were being shared by students at other Iredell-Statesville Schools as well, Campbell said.
The sheriff’s office threat assessment detectives responded to the school and began an investigation. After interviewing several students and administration members, the detectives determined the social media posts had originated from another state.
Campbell said he and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office take each threat of violence seriously. “Our Threat Assessment Detectives investigate all threats received. The safety of students and school staff members remains our top priority. We encourage parents to speak to their children regarding social media safety and the consequences of making threats of violence. We would like to remind students, parents, and staff to continue to report threats to our schools. Information and tips can be submitted anonymously through the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Mobile App or Facebook page, as well as our website as well as Iredell County Crime Stoppers,” he said.