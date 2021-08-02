 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Taylorsville man arrested in connection with online scam
Sheriff: Taylorsville man arrested in connection with online scam

An investigation into a report of an online scam led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Anthony Lee Fox, 31, was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretense. A Catawba County magistrate set bond at $2,200.

Campbell said in a news release that Detective Craig Scannella of the Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation after a report was filed in November concerning a posting about items for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Scannella talked to the victim and others and was able to confirm the allegation, Campbell said. Scannella also learned that several other victims had been scammed.

A search warrant was obtained for an app that yielded additional information, Campbell said.

Fox was arrested July 22 by the Hickory Police Department.

Fox’s history includes misdemeanor worthless check and numerous driving-related offenses.

Fox
