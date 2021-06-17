Sheriff: Taylorsville man arrested after deputy finds stolen motorcycle

An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s decision to check on a motorcycle on the side of a road led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man on drug and other charges.
Emmitt Steven Loges, 33, was charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespass and resist/obstruct or delay a law enforcement officer. He is also currently on probation for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny.
He was ordered held without bond on some charges and received a $75,000 bond on the other counts.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy Patrick Dragowski of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team was patrolling the area around Lookout Dam Road Wednesday and noticed a motorcycle on the side of the road next to a “No trespassing” sign.
Dragowski checked the registration plate on the motorcycle and the computer check revealed the plate belonged to a different motorcycle, Campbell said. The check on the vehicle identification number revealed the motorcycle was reported stolen to the Lenoir Police Department.
A man, located nearby, claimed the motorcycle, and after speaking with Dragowski, ran off into the woods, Campbell said. A search was conducted and deputies located a driver’s license and the information matched the description of the man who ran into the woods, Campbell said.
A criminal records check indicated the man, identified as Loges, had multiple outstanding felony warrants in Iredell and Alexander counties, Campbell said.
Deputy Nathan Hodges and his K-9 Sadie attempted to track the man. While the tracking was going on, several community members called in information about locations of the man, Campbell said.
Hodges and Sadie tracked the man for more than a mile and a half, locating Loges in a wheat field, Campbell said.
Loges was also served with warrants for five counts each of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny, two counts of attempted felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny.
Loges’ history includes felony breaking or entering a building and felony breaking or entering and misdemeanor possession of a dangerous dog beyond the owners’ property.