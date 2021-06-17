Sheriff: Taylorsville man arrested after deputy finds stolen motorcycle

An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s decision to check on a motorcycle on the side of a road led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man on drug and other charges.

Emmitt Steven Loges, 33, was charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespass and resist/obstruct or delay a law enforcement officer. He is also currently on probation for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny.

He was ordered held without bond on some charges and received a $75,000 bond on the other counts.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy Patrick Dragowski of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team was patrolling the area around Lookout Dam Road Wednesday and noticed a motorcycle on the side of the road next to a “No trespassing” sign.

Dragowski checked the registration plate on the motorcycle and the computer check revealed the plate belonged to a different motorcycle, Campbell said. The check on the vehicle identification number revealed the motorcycle was reported stolen to the Lenoir Police Department.

