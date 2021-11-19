Sheriff: Stony Point man facing felony drug charges

Information from community members led to the arrest of a Stony Point man on felony drug charges.

Richard Eugene Wingate Jr., 41, of East Lackey Farm Road, was arrested Thursday on possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling for sale or use of a controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said narcotics unit deputies served a search warrant at Wingate’s residence Thursday after an investigation that involved surveillance and purchases of narcotics from Wingate.

Campbell said narcotics investigators received information that Wingate was possibly involved in the sale of illegal drugs. He said investigators and road patrol deputies made contact with people who have recently been in Wingate’s home and those individuals were found with narcotics in their possession.

Investigators, he said, were eventually able to buy narcotics directly from Wingate at his residence.

Wingate’s history includes felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking or entering, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and multiple counts of felony break or enter a motor vehicle, as well as misdemeanor counts of larceny, assault with a deadly weapon, common law forgery, false report to a police station and possession of Schedule IV.