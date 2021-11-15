Sheriff: Stony Point man charged with sexual assault, human trafficking

A Stony Point man is facing sexual assault charges involving a minor, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
William Joshua Byard, 30, of Calhoun Road, was charged with six counts of felony sexual activity by a substitute parent, two counts of human trafficking and one count each of statutory rape of a minor 15 years old or less, kidnapping and stalking. Byard was served these warrants Nov. 10 at the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was being held on unrelated charges. A magistrate set bond at $1 million.
A report was filed Sept. 12 concerning two minors being sexually assaulted, Campbell said in a news release. Detective Sgt. Katie Campbell of the Special Victims Unit was assigned the case and during an interview, one girl, a minor said she was sexually assaulted by Byard. A second person was interviewed and also reported being sexually assaulted by Byard, the sheriff said.
During the course of her investigation, Campbell learned Byard had violated a domestic violence protection order; since he had been convicted in the past of violation of a domestic violence protection order, the sheriff said, she obtained a warrant for stalking.
She also discovered there was a report filed in 2019 concerning similar allegations. Campbell located the person who filed that report. The sheriff said the woman was not prepared to speak about the allegations when the report was originally filed but now, as an adult, she was willing to talk to Campbell. That interview, he said, resulted in the six counts of sexual activity by a substitute parent.
A magistrate added $300,000 to Byard's bond, bringing the total to $1.3 million.
Byard’s history includes convictions for violation of a domestic violence protection order, felony stalking, and misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, second-degree trespassing, simple assault, injury to personal property, simple possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, breaking and entering, and larceny.