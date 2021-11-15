Sheriff: Stony Point man charged with sexual assault, human trafficking

A Stony Point man is facing sexual assault charges involving a minor, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

William Joshua Byard, 30, of Calhoun Road, was charged with six counts of felony sexual activity by a substitute parent, two counts of human trafficking and one count each of statutory rape of a minor 15 years old or less, kidnapping and stalking. Byard was served these warrants Nov. 10 at the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was being held on unrelated charges. A magistrate set bond at $1 million.

A report was filed Sept. 12 concerning two minors being sexually assaulted, Campbell said in a news release. Detective Sgt. Katie Campbell of the Special Victims Unit was assigned the case and during an interview, one girl, a minor said she was sexually assaulted by Byard. A second person was interviewed and also reported being sexually assaulted by Byard, the sheriff said.

During the course of her investigation, Campbell learned Byard had violated a domestic violence protection order; since he had been convicted in the past of violation of a domestic violence protection order, the sheriff said, she obtained a warrant for stalking.