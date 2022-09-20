Sheriff: Stony Point man apprehended after foot chase

A man being sought for probation and parole violations was apprehended Sept. 13 after a foot chase with Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Devin Lee Bates, 35, of Plank Barn Lane, Stony Point, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods/property and felony probation violation, as well as misdemeanor resisting a public officer. A magistrate set bond at $10,000 on the resisting charge and $15,000 on the other charges.

Campbell, in a news release, said that deputies from the Warrant Squad and Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) went to Plank Barn Lane after receiving information about a wanted person. Bates, Campbell said, is on probation and parole for possession of a controlled substance and had absconded from probation/parole. He had been wanted for about a month, Campbell said.

Deputies established a perimeter in the area due to Bates’ history of running from law enforcement, Campbell said. When deputies attempted to arrest Bates, he fled on foot and they pursued him down N.C. 90, taking him into custody in the parking lot of the Captain’s Galley Seafood Restaurant, Campbell said.

Bates’ history includes felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of Schedule III, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny, breaking or entering, resisting a public officer, DWI, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license is revoked, reckless driving, revoked registration, operating a vehicle with no insurance and hit/run leaving the scene of an accident and infractions of failure to wear seat belt and improper equipment.