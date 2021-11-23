Sheriff: Statesville woman threatened to blow up home, nearly struck two deputies while fleeing

A Statesville woman reportedly threatened to blow up her home and nearly hit two deputies while fleeing in her vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

Tanisha Lashay Marshall, 40, of Zircon Drive, faces the following charges: two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, misdemeanor driving while license revoked, misdemeanor speeding, careless and reckless driving to endanger, and open container in the passenger area of a vehicle. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

The incident began Sunday when the sheriff’s office received a call regarding a domestic dispute in the area of Zircon Drive, west of Statesville, Campbell said.

Marshall said there was an explosive device in her residence, and if deputies didn’t quickly arrive on the scene, she was going to detonate the device, Campbell said.

Deputies and the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team responded but took precautions while approaching the home.

As they approached, Marshall left the residence and got in her white 2011 BMW 328I, and accelerated towards the deputies, nearly striking two of them, Campbell said.