 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sheriff: Statesville man fraudulently refunded lottery ticket sales, pocketed cash

  • Updated
  • 0

An employee of a local convenience store was charged with pocketing fraudulent refunds from lottery ticket sales.

Wesley James Fulk of Birchwood Road, Statesville, was charged with 12 counts of larceny by employee. A magistrate set bond at $3,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Fulk was employed at the Sunshine Express gas station at 609 Mocksville Highway, and on July 21, a larceny report from that store was received.

He said detectives pulled surveillance footage, store reports and statements from management at the store.

Detectives reviewed register receipts, Campbell said, and those receipts, along with video footage, confirmed Fulk was fraudulently refunding lottery ticket sales from customers and taking the refunded cash.

Fulk has no listed criminal history.

image002.png

Fulk
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable newborn jaguar cubs caught on camera in Argentina

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert