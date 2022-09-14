Sheriff: Statesville man fraudulently refunded lottery ticket sales, pocketed cash

An employee of a local convenience store was charged with pocketing fraudulent refunds from lottery ticket sales.

Wesley James Fulk of Birchwood Road, Statesville, was charged with 12 counts of larceny by employee. A magistrate set bond at $3,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Fulk was employed at the Sunshine Express gas station at 609 Mocksville Highway, and on July 21, a larceny report from that store was received.

He said detectives pulled surveillance footage, store reports and statements from management at the store.

Detectives reviewed register receipts, Campbell said, and those receipts, along with video footage, confirmed Fulk was fraudulently refunding lottery ticket sales from customers and taking the refunded cash.

Fulk has no listed criminal history.