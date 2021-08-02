 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Statesville man charged with two statutory sex offense counts
Sheriff: Statesville man charged with two statutory sex offense counts

A Statesville man was arrested on two counts of statutory sex offense after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Curtis Dale Griffin, 28, of Sain Road, was arrested Wednesday, and a magistrate set bond at $250,000 on the charges. Griffin also was charged with violating a pre-trial release order, and a magistrate set bond at $15,000 on that charge.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that a report was filed in July concerning a child having been sexually assaulted. Detective Sgt. Katie Campbell of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation, which included the child being interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center. During the interview, the child disclosed having been sexually assaulted, the sheriff said.

During her investigation, Campbell learned Griffin violated a pre-trial release order June 29, the news release says. The release order was in effect due to an unrelated domestic violence assault charge, the sheriff said.

Griffin
