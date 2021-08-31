 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Statesville man charged with stealing vehicle from business
Sheriff: Statesville man charged with stealing vehicle from business

A Statesville man is facing charges of stealing a vehicle from a business on Old Mountain Road.

Andrew Steven Coleman, 33, of Falling Leaf Lane, was arrested on charges of felony breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony larceny of a firearm and misdemeanor larceny of a motor vehicle. A magistrate set bond at $31,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said road patrol deputies were called to a business on Old Mountain Road on Aug. 12 and found a vehicle had been dropped off the night before by the owner. The owner told deputies there was a firearm inside the vehicle when it was taken, Campbell said.

Witnesses were located and interviewed and while deputies were canvassing the area, a dirt bike was located in the area.

Campbell said the dirt bike was stolen from a nearby residence on the same night.

Detective Patrick Irwin was assigned to the cases.

On Aug. 19, the stolen vehicle was found in Surry County near Interstate 77, Campbell said. Irwin processed the vehicle and recovered several items of evidence, he said. The vehicle was returned to the owner.

Campbell said Coleman was identified as a suspect and arrested on Aug. 24.

Coleman’s history includes robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Coleman
