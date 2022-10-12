Sheriff: Statesville man charged with stealing three vehicles from a neighbor

Three stolen vehicles were recovered and a Statesville man, who lived nearby was charged, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Scotty Eugene Shoemaker, 54, of Shoemaker Farm Road, Statesville, was charged with three counts of felony larceny of a stolen vehicle. A magistrate set bond at $97,500.

Campbell said in a news release that on Friday, Deputy Robert Ball was investigating a report of the theft of three vehicles from a residence in the 200 block of Shoemaker Farm Road. Ball, Campbell said, saw drag marks from where one of the vehicles had been sitting leading out of the driveway and onto the road.

Ball followed the marks to a residence in the 100 block of Shoemaker Farm Road and saw a yellow Chevrolet car matching the description of one of the stolen vehicles sitting in the driveway, Campbell said. Sgt. Will Goforth noticed a Chevrolet truck in the backyard, Campbell said.

Ball and Goforth spoke to Shoemaker about the vehicles, and he admitted taking them from the residence in the 200 block of Shoemaker Farm Road, Campbell said. He said Shoemaker’s mother, who was at the residence, show the deputies the third stolen vehicle.

All three vehicles were removed from the property.

In addition to the stolen vehicle charges, Shoemaker was served with an outstanding order for arrest on a failure to appear count.

Shoemaker’s history includes felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony habitual impaired driver and felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor charges of breaking and entering, driving while license is revoked, possession of marijuana, DWI, larceny and criminal contempt.