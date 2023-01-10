Sheriff: Statesville man charged with robbing, firing shots at victim

A Statesville man is accused of robbing and firing shots at a man he met for an online firearm sale, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Daniel Scott Miller Jr., 18, of Sparrow Lane, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony discharging a firearm into occupied property, felony conspiracy and felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. A magistrate set bond at $500,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said that on New Year’s Eve, deputies were called to Fonda Road regarding an armed robbery.

The victim, he said, told deputies he was robbed at gunpoint at his residence the previous day. He identified the suspect as Miller, Campbell said.

Detectives Katie Campbell and Charles Davidson from the Criminal Investigations Division were called to assist. Detectives, Campbell said, learned that victim was trying to sell a firearm online and made arrangements with Miller to buy the weapon.

Miller parked at the end of the victim’s driveway and walked to the carport area for the meeting, Campbell said. Miller took the firearm from the victim and pulled out a second firearm, pointing it at the victim, Campbell said.

Miller then ran back to his vehicle, and while doing so, fired multiple shots at the victim, Campbell said.

No one was injured, but the victim’s residence was struck multiple times and there were occupants inside, he said.

Miller was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Miller has no listed criminal history.