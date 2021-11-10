Sheriff: Statesville man charged with breaking into business where he worked

A Statesville man is facing charges connected with a break-in at a Troutman business where he worked.

William Herbert Pennell IV, 30, of West End Avenue, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony larceny by employee. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said employees at Builders First Source on Flower House Loop, Troutman, found the business had been broken into when they arrived at work Monday. A safe had been stolen, Campbell said.

Road patrol deputies, criminal investigators and crime scene investigators responded.

Campbell said the business’ security camera footage was viewed and it revealed one person had entered the building late Saturday evening and removed a safe using a golf cart, which was on the property.

After reviewing the footage and interviewing workers, an employee who matched the suspect’s description was working in the warehouse area, Campbell said.