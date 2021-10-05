Sheriff: Statesville man arrested on felony drug charge after traffic stop

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Statesville man on a felony drug charge.

Jose Israel Flores Jr., 21, of South Chipley Ford Road, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Two others, Jhonathan Morales, 19, of Tabor Inn Lane, Olin, and Yoni Imare Chavez, 20, of Friendship Road, Statesville, were cited and released. Morales was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, and Chavez was cited for possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that Deputy Cory Wilson stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 1 a.m. Saturday on Turnersburg Highway at Jane Sowers Road. Campbell said Wilson smelled alcohol coming from the driver and the interior of the vehicle.

Deputy Nathan Hodges arrived to assist since there were three people in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and deputies found powder cocaine in the front passenger area where Flores was seated, Campbell said. Deputies also found marijuana and paraphernalia, he said.