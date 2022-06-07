Sheriff: Statesville man arrested for possessing ecstasy at checkpoint

A driver’s license checkpoint resulted in the arrest of a Statesville man on drug charges.

Jarnell Ty’Rek Bailey, 38, of Spring Shore Road, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver MDMA (ecstasy) and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set a $5,000 bond.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team were conducting checks of driver’s licenses Saturday at Buffalo Shoals and Slingshot roads.

Bailey came through the checkpoint and did not have a driver’s license, Campbell said.

Lt. Chris Stone saw Bailey throw an object out the window before speaking to deputies, Campbell said.

Stone retrieved the container from the edge of the road; inside were 48 dosage units of MDMA, Campbell said.

Bailey was searched after being detained, and deputies found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.

Bailey’s history includes felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI and driving while license is revoked.